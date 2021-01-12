NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

