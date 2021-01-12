NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6,164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 21.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MetLife by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.