NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

