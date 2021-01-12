NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.94 and a 200 day moving average of $496.06. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.