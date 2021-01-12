O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Tidewater makes up about 1.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Tidewater worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tidewater by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $434.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

