O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Stepan accounts for about 3.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of Stepan worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,296,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

