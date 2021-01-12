O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $12,181,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NYSE:DVN opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.50. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.