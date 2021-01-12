O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 5,194 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 6.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.70, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

