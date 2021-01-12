O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OQMGF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OQMGF shares. CIBC upped their target price on O3 Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark started coverage on O3 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.