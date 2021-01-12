Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.76

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

