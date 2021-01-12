OAX (OAX) Price Up 6.9% This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. OAX has a total market cap of $8.23 million and $210,824.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.40 or 0.04147433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00339337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

