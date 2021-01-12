Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head to Head Survey

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and First Financial Northwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $59.48 million 1.88 $9.91 million N/A N/A First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.85 $10.37 million $1.03 11.71

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 14.84% 6.90% 0.85% First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.62%

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.09%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Ohio Valley Banc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 34 ATMs, including 20 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eleven additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

