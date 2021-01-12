Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $275.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,649 shares of company stock worth $52,770,426 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

