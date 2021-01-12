Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

