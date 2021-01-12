Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.86. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Company Profile (CVE:OML)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

