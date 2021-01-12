One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading 9.8% Higher

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.58. 243,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 226,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

