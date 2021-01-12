OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $90,780.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,949,866 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

