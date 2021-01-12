Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $523.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,179 shares of company stock worth $1,750,369. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.