OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OptimumBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

In other OptimumBank news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.