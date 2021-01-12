Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. 7,741,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

