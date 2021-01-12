Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

ORCL stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

