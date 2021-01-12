Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits Market Cap of $7.63 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $314,289.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token token can now be purchased for $16.93 or 0.00050694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.