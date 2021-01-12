Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OEG opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.30. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

