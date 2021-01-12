Orbs Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.33 or 0.04303674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.