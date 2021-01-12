Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) versus PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Head to Head Comparison

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.43% 1.68% PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96%

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 2.56 $24.26 million $0.86 6.12 PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.32 $174.97 million $6.78 19.19

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33

PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $133.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

