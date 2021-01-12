OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Shares Down 9.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 1,171,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,066,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of C$471.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

