OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

OGI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,538,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,334. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

