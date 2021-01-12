ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 324,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 138,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

