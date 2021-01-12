Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Oriental Land has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -518.41 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Analysts expect that Oriental Land will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

