Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 82,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 51,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

About Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property located in the Bolivar region, Colombia. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

