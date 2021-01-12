Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00006273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00111082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00064580 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00061210 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

