Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of ORKLY stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.