Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded at Danske

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

