Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE OLA opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.