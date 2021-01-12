Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 1,683.9% in December

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 1,683.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMRRF stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Orogen Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

