OST (OST) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $235,965.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

