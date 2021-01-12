Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $60.68. 7,420,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,698,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.