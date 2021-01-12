Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OXLC stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

