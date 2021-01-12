P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.