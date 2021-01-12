Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.29

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 12350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.