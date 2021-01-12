Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.62. 1,074,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,338,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $209.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

