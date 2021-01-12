Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,500 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period.

XRT traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,593. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

