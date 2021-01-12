Pacific Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

