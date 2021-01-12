Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,964 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

