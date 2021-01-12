Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,761. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.