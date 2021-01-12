Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $423.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.34.

NYSE:PANW opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.59 and a 200 day moving average of $268.47. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock valued at $50,069,027 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

