Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PRXXF stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

PRXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

