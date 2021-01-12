Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.38. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $284.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

