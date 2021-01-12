Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.38. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $284.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.