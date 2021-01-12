Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PRTK stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $124,103.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.