PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Raised to Outperform at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PARK24 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKCOY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. PARK24 has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

